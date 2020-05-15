New Guidelines for Borrowers:

Yesterday, the Treasury Department and Small Business Administration (SBA) issued updated guidelines offering important clarifications for borrowers on both the necessity of their loan request and the repayment of their loans. More here.

The SBA reported that as of 2 p.m. PT yesterday, the second round of funding for the Paycheck Protection Program had approved loans for 2.69 million small businesses at a total cost of over $192.5 billion.

In the second round of funding, as of May 8, in Oregon 5,751 loans have been processed totaling $3,217,222,676.

Increased Funding for Testing in Oregon:

This week, President Trump announced $11 billion of CARES Act funding will be distributed to states to increase testing capacity, including $86 million for Oregon. The state will also receive 80,000 new swabs in May.

SBA Delivers More PPP Loans:

The Paycheck Protection Program in Action:

With all of the fear surrounding coronavirus, it’s good to know that the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program are helping small businesses in Oregon stay afloat. Here’s a story from the Second District:

A single mom opened a new salon in Bend, Oregon late last year. She was getting into the groove of owning her own business when the world fell apart. According to her, she knew that staying home to flatten the curve was for the greater good — but it threatened to crush her dreams.

She reached out to our office in April, scared that she was about to lose everything. As a new business owner, she wasn’t sure if she was eligible for PPP. By April 15, everything was straightened out, but on April 16 the funding for the job-saving program had run dry.

Now that the PPP funding has been restored, this woman-owned small business has been saved from closing its doors forever. We’re still working with the owner to secure her long-overdue unemployment and economic-impact checks, but her salon will be able to weather the storm.

More Funding for Oregon Community Health Centers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded over $2.4 million to 11 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon’s Second District. The funding comes through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to help HRSA-funded health centers across Oregon expand COVID-19 testing. The health centers will be able to use the funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE); training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

The following Health Centers in Oregon’s Second District Received Funding:

Asher Community Health Center — Fossil — $114,514

Columbia River Community Health Services — Boardman — $162,409

Klamath Health Partners — Klamath Falls — $265, 759

La Clinica Del Valle Family Health Care Center INC. — Medford — $471,649

Lapine Community Health Center — La Pine — $211,804

Mosaic Medical — Prineville — $438,229

One Community Health — Hood River — $284,269

Rinehart Medical Clinic — Wheeler — $114,709

Rogue Community Health — Medford — $283,774

Siskiyou Community Health Center — Grants Pass — $352,699

Winding Waters Medical Clinic — Enterprise — $166,114

Good News for Farmers and Ranchers:

The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that agricultural businesses are now eligible for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) as part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act. SBA’s portal has reopened for farmers, ranchers, and certain other agricultural businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More info here.

Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:

Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. The Treasury Department will NOT ask you to pay anything for the payment most Americans will receive as a result of the CARES Act and will not contact you for your bank account information. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the government asking for this type of information, please report it to www.ftc.gov/complaint. You can learn more about how to protect yourself from these types of scams here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing billions in funding toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

Other resources on the Paycheck Protection Program:

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department has repatriated over 76,500 Americans from more than 130 countries.

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:

HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

How to schedule a blood donation appointment:

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 5/13/20

Cases of COVID-19:

U.S. current case count (as of 5/12/20): There are currently at least 1,367,927 cases and 82,246 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.

Oregon current case count: 3,416

Testing in Oregon:

Positive: 3,338

Negative: 80,571

Total (since 1/24): 83,909