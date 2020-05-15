Major Public Works

Klamath County and/or other agencies will have work crews at the following locations. Please use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If you are able to avoid the work zones, please use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.

City of Klamath Falls (Contractor) – Waterline Work

Shasta Way/Derby Street/Dayton Street

South Suburban Sanitary District (Contractor) – Sanitary Sewer Trenchless Maintenance

Various locations in Klamath Falls Suburban Area

Misc. Railroad Work on County Road Crossings (includes Weekend Work)

Tingley Lane (ODOT jurisdiction) Washburn Way Joe Wright Road Cross Road South Merrill Road Malone Road

Crack Seal Misc. County Roads – to prepare for summer 2020 Chip Seals

Safety Upgrades at County Road/OC&E Trail Crossings

Altamont Drive – rapid reflective flashing beacon, signs and crosswalks Summers Lane – rapid reflective flashing beacon, signs and crosswalks Homedale Road – rapid reflective flashing beacon, signs and crosswalks Madison Street – rapid reflective flashing beacon, signs and crosswalks Kane Street – signs and crosswalks Wiard Street – signs and crosswalks Hope Street – signs and crosswalks

In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be 0 to 20 minutes for the motoring public. Our goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public. Other minor work is occurring through the County but we are only listing the major items in this announcement.

There may be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the County’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.) Please do not contact the County if you do not see work occurring, it could be finished already or will be rescheduled.

Klamath County Public Works and the Board of County Commissioners appreciate the motoring publics’ patience during the repair season for our local roads and bridges. If you have any questions regarding work, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 883-4696.