Yreka, Cal. – Although the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has been busy
attempting to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus) impacts in
partnership with other Siskiyou County officials, crime and has not abated for
departmental members. During April 2020, SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center
fielded 4,343 business calls, 1,676 calls for service, and SCSO communication
dispatchers handled 702 emergency (9-1-1) calls. These calls included 22
assault and battery calls, one assault with a deadly weapon offense, 37
burglaries, 18 child abuse calls, 11 coroner cases, 16 dead body cases, 136
disturbing the peace, 25 domestic violence, four elder abuse, 12 grand thefts,
three identity theft cases, 17 mental health, 10 missing persons’ reports, 29 petty
thefts, three prowler calls, five runaway reports, five “scams,” three search and
rescues, and the Department handled 97 school security checks and 144 other
security checks, most conducted for local businesses. Sadly, four sex offense
cases, 17 suicide attempts or related incidents, 73 trespass calls, 23 vandalism
calls, and a variety of other offenses and service requests were handled. SCSO
deputies also made 146 enforcement stops, mostly for moving traffic violations
during April.
One deputy, Deputy Rob Stewart, made a series of drug arrests and
assisted with another on Tuesday, May 12, and he previously made a drug and
gun arrest, which illustrates how busy one beat area in the Yreka-Montague area
can get. On May 12 at about 10:50 a.m., Deputy Stewart received a report of a
woman in a Montague parking lot allegedly offering to smoke methamphetamine
with other citizens. The woman later identified as Ms. Sharlene Martin, was
seated in a vehicle in the 700 block of E. Webb Street. She was subsequently
arrested by Deputy Stewart for possessing methamphetamine and she was in
possession of drug paraphernalia.
On May 12 at about 12:49 p.m., Deputy Stewart responded to a domestic
violence call on Buell Street, Montague. The suspects left the scene but were
located parked in the 1000 block of Ball Mountain Road by a Department of Fish
& Wildlife Warden. After Deputy Stewart arrived and investigated the incident, he
assisted Deputy Jacobsen with the arrest of Ms. Grizelda Perez, for being under
the influence and for possession of two baggies of methamphetamine.
On May 12 at a 4:15 p.m., Deputy Stewart checked a vehicle stopped on
the shoulder of Shamrock Road with a flat tire. He noticed the rear license tape
was duct-taped to the vehicle and when it was run through SCSO Dispatch, the
license plate returned to a different vehicle. Mr. Kyle Grant, a man Deputy
Stewart later located in the area and he associated with the vehicle was arrested
for two outstanding arrest warrants (Del Norte and Siskiyou County warrants).
Deputy Stewart later found several hypodermic syringes in a black bag, along
with a methamphetamine pipe. Later, a small bindle of a substance suspected to
be methamphetamine was found in his wallet. Mr. Grant was booked for
possession of the hypodermic-syringes, possession of a controlled substance,
and for possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the license-related miscue.
On April 28 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputy Stewart initiated a routine traffic
stop for a speeding violation in the Grenada area. The vehicle was being
impounded for expired registration and Deputy Stewart recovered a concealed
Springfield Armory .45 automatic pistol (1911-style) under the driver’ seat of the
vehicle. A methamphetamine pipe was also found in the vehicle. Mr. Justin
Michael Griffith was arrested for the misdemeanor gun and drug paraphernalia
charges.
According to Sheriff Lopey, “This is a small indicator of the many calls
handled by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies during April
and one day in May. Although COVID-19 shutdowns have resulted in many
drastic life activity changes in Siskiyou County, it has not appreciably reduced
crime and by all indicators, we are in for a busy month of May. These cases are
still under investigation and anyone with information about these incidents or any
other crimes is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530)
841-2900, or, for crimes in progress or other emergencies, dial “9-1-1.”