Yreka, Cal. – Although the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has been busy

attempting to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 (coronavirus) impacts in

partnership with other Siskiyou County officials, crime and has not abated for

departmental members. During April 2020, SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center

fielded 4,343 business calls, 1,676 calls for service, and SCSO communication

dispatchers handled 702 emergency (9-1-1) calls. These calls included 22

assault and battery calls, one assault with a deadly weapon offense, 37

burglaries, 18 child abuse calls, 11 coroner cases, 16 dead body cases, 136

disturbing the peace, 25 domestic violence, four elder abuse, 12 grand thefts,

three identity theft cases, 17 mental health, 10 missing persons’ reports, 29 petty

thefts, three prowler calls, five runaway reports, five “scams,” three search and

rescues, and the Department handled 97 school security checks and 144 other

security checks, most conducted for local businesses. Sadly, four sex offense

cases, 17 suicide attempts or related incidents, 73 trespass calls, 23 vandalism

calls, and a variety of other offenses and service requests were handled. SCSO

deputies also made 146 enforcement stops, mostly for moving traffic violations

during April.

One deputy, Deputy Rob Stewart, made a series of drug arrests and

assisted with another on Tuesday, May 12, and he previously made a drug and

gun arrest, which illustrates how busy one beat area in the Yreka-Montague area

can get. On May 12 at about 10:50 a.m., Deputy Stewart received a report of a

woman in a Montague parking lot allegedly offering to smoke methamphetamine

with other citizens. The woman later identified as Ms. Sharlene Martin, was

seated in a vehicle in the 700 block of E. Webb Street. She was subsequently

arrested by Deputy Stewart for possessing methamphetamine and she was in

possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 12 at about 12:49 p.m., Deputy Stewart responded to a domestic

violence call on Buell Street, Montague. The suspects left the scene but were

located parked in the 1000 block of Ball Mountain Road by a Department of Fish

& Wildlife Warden. After Deputy Stewart arrived and investigated the incident, he

assisted Deputy Jacobsen with the arrest of Ms. Grizelda Perez, for being under

the influence and for possession of two baggies of methamphetamine.

On May 12 at a 4:15 p.m., Deputy Stewart checked a vehicle stopped on

the shoulder of Shamrock Road with a flat tire. He noticed the rear license tape

was duct-taped to the vehicle and when it was run through SCSO Dispatch, the

license plate returned to a different vehicle. Mr. Kyle Grant, a man Deputy

Stewart later located in the area and he associated with the vehicle was arrested

for two outstanding arrest warrants (Del Norte and Siskiyou County warrants).

Deputy Stewart later found several hypodermic syringes in a black bag, along

with a methamphetamine pipe. Later, a small bindle of a substance suspected to

be methamphetamine was found in his wallet. Mr. Grant was booked for

possession of the hypodermic-syringes, possession of a controlled substance,

and for possession of drug paraphernalia, along with the license-related miscue.

On April 28 at about 2:00 p.m., Deputy Stewart initiated a routine traffic

stop for a speeding violation in the Grenada area. The vehicle was being

impounded for expired registration and Deputy Stewart recovered a concealed

Springfield Armory .45 automatic pistol (1911-style) under the driver’ seat of the

vehicle. A methamphetamine pipe was also found in the vehicle. Mr. Justin

Michael Griffith was arrested for the misdemeanor gun and drug paraphernalia

charges.

According to Sheriff Lopey, “This is a small indicator of the many calls

handled by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies during April

and one day in May. Although COVID-19 shutdowns have resulted in many

drastic life activity changes in Siskiyou County, it has not appreciably reduced

crime and by all indicators, we are in for a busy month of May. These cases are

still under investigation and anyone with information about these incidents or any

other crimes is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530)

841-2900, or, for crimes in progress or other emergencies, dial “9-1-1.”