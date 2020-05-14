(May 13, 2020) — In times of need, people come together to support one another. The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets

As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. But blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected. Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.

How to help

Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App , visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.

The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure a stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:

OR

Klamath Falls 5/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 2408 Homedale Road 5/28/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., LDS – Klamath Falls Stake, 6630 Alva _______________

Ashland

5/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 175 N. Main St.

5/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #944, 255 East Main

5/28/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 175 N. Main St.

Medford

5/18/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

5/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., McLoughlin Middle School, 320 West 2nd Street

5/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., RRMC-Smullin Center, 2825 East Barnett Road

5/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

5/26/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 326 S. Oakdale Ave.

5/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

5/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., LDS – Brookhurst Building, 2141 Brookhurst St.

5/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Medford Blood Donation Center, 1174 Progress Drive Suite 102

5/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rogue Credit Union, 1370 Center Dr., PO Box 4550

_______________

Grants Pass

5/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1360 NE 9th St.

5/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Newman United Methodist Church, 132 NE B St.

5/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 909 NE A Street

_______________