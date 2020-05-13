The Oregon State Police looks forward to welcoming our Troopers involved in this incident back to work, including our Trooper that was wounded in the gunfire exchange.

The released in-car and body camera from involved OSP members underscores the dangers faced by officers as they patrol our communities. “I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video,” said Oregon State Superintendent Travis Hampton. “I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”

The Oregon State Police would like to thank the community of Klamath Falls for the outpouring of support, especially the medical professionals that cared for our injured Trooper.

The OSP office in Klamath Falls typifies the dedication and professionalism exhibited by the men and women of the agency- sparsely assigned to communities all over Oregon.

To watch the video excerpts please click here https://bit.ly/35ZIq6P