PORTLAND, Ore. — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 130, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 61 new confirmed cases and 11 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 3,358. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion (29), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.