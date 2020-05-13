ALTURAS, Calif.—Acting Forest Supervisor Kris Sexton recently announced the new permanent Forest Supervisor for the Modoc National Forest will be the current West Side District Ranger Chris Christofferson.

Christofferson is a Northern California Native. He was raised in Oroville, Calif. and was first introduced to the Modoc National Forest at the age of 12 while deer hunting near Mt. Dome. “Before the first hunt my Dad warned me to look out for lava tube caves because if you fell in you might never be found,” Christofferson remembered. “I thought that was cool.”

Christofferson began his career with the Forest Service in 2003. He was hired as a Plant Ecologist after completing a Master’s of Science Degree at the University of California Davis in Plant Protection and Pest Management. He worked as a Botanist and Fire Restoration Team Leader on the Plumas National Forest for 11 years.

Since 2014, Christofferson has been the District Ranger on the Big Valley and Doublehead ranger districts of the Modoc National Forest. When not at work he enjoys metal fabrication and woodworking. He is an avid motorized recreationist. Christofferson has been happily married for 20 years and has a 15-year-old daughter.

Modoc personnel are grateful for the interim leadership Kris Sexton provided and wish her the best of luck as she returns home to the Klamath National Forest. Additional thanks go out to Tim Pohlman as well. Both did a great job of filling the leadership role while the new forest supervisor was selected.

Forest Supervisor Christofferson will begin his new role May 24. “I look forward to strengthening existing relationships and forging new ones in the spirit of shared land stewardship,” he said. “We have made a lot of progress increasing pace and scale of forest health treatments largely due to partner support and I plan to continue in that direction.”