On Saturday, May 9th, 2020, members of the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to multiple reported structure fires, two of which were at Coastal Farm and Ranch and a third was reported to be at Diamond Home Improvement.

With the assistance of a Klamath County Fire District One Investigator, it was determined that two separate fires were intentionally set at Coastal and the fire at Diamond was also set intentionally. Both fires caused substantial damage to both buildings.

Over the course of a subsequent criminal investigation, detectives positively identified the

suspect in this case and developed probable cause to arrest 46-year-old, Jason Daniel Smith for the crime of arson.

On Tuesday, May 12th, 2020, detectives located Jason Daniel Smith and took him into custody without incident.

Jason Daniel Smith was lodged at the Klamath County Jail on the below-listed charges.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation. If you have information regarding this case, please contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336.

Arrested:

Jason Daniel Smith

Date of birth-11/02/1974

Transient

Charges:

Arson II X3