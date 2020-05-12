KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Take a break from your day with a free 30-minute ONLINE volleyball clinic offered by new head coach Ken Murczek (Mer-Zek) and his current Oregon Tech volleyball players.

“I am excited to offer a virtual online volleyball experience for the Klamath Basin community and introduce myself, along with the team, to others that love the sport,” commented Murczek. “We are facing uncharted times in the world right now and the Lady Owls volleyball team would like to provide this service for kids to enhance their skills at home.”

The clinics are FREE and will run from 12 PM – 12:30 PM on the following days:

Tuesday – May 19 th

Tuesday – May 26 th

Tuesday – June 2nd

These clinics are open to boys and girls from the ages of 10 and above. The players will need a computer/phone, the Zoom app or link, and a volleyball. You can REGISTER HERE and will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link within 24 hours. Login for the clinic will start at 11:45 AM.

Full Link – https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=8lDb9NE1Bk6U4hZ3VSc1WIoJbwY_W15KvNFqBGLGvLlUM0JOMktITjRaM09ZT1E0U1FGSlRZNU82NS4u