KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new presumptive case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 41. Going forward, Klamath County’s total cases will include both confirmed and presumptive numbers.

Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. Presumptive cases are counted in the county’s positive case tally. The total includes eight active cases and 33 recoveries. Laboratories have processed 2,532 tests for Klamath County, as of Monday, May 11.

“This is not expected to affect or impact the county’s reopening plan, submitted to the Governor earlier this week. We expect there to be additional cases and have solid strategies in place to handle them” said Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris.