SALEM, Ore. – Today, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) released the following statement, calling for agencies to resist political overreach and to focus on the health of Oregon’s citizens, while increasing emergency-based regulatory relief, financial assistance, and consumer and worker protections:

“We can’t let agencies continue to move the goalposts. We can’t let unelected bureaucrats pick winners and losers. But that is what is happening with the announcement of new OSHA rules for farms and exclusionary programs created by Business Oregon that ensure uneven access to state approved relief funds.

Some state agencies have begun to use the power of the executive branch to push struggling businesses, including our farmers, past the brink. This is not the time to break the backs of local farms with unattainable regulations that could risk crop harvest and interrupt access to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. This is not the time to advance political agendas with funding for local governments to support a handpicked list of small businesses with limited state resources.

Unlike every other sector, the agricultural industry is being asked to adopt rules and regulations from OSHA crafted by outside groups rather than medical experts. It is critical that any new rule continue to be fully funded, only apply during this emergency and maintain consistency across competing states.

When it comes to main street, state agencies should treat businesses and families impacted by the governor’s closures of the private sector with an even hand.

Small businesses that did not receive any federal funding across Oregon are equally harmed by the stay home orders, and they deserve equal access to the modest business support approved by the legislative Emergency Board.

Our farmers need partners to protect worker health, not bureaucrats advancing an agenda and increasing risk of litigation.

Families won’t have jobs to return to when Governor Brown opens the state back up for business—unless the state stops harming local businesses and farmers and starts helping them.”