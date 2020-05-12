Basin Mediactive today is launching their brand new “Open for Business” Community Marketing Grant program to local businesses who were effected by COVID-19. Whether a business was fully shut down, partially shut down or effected in any other way due to the pandemic, they could qualify for this ad matching grant.

Grants will be awarded in May and June. Grant funds can be used toward radio advertising campaigns on any combination of Basin Mediactive, LLC radio stations.

For more information, and to see if your business qualifies, call Basin Mediactive at 541-882-8833.