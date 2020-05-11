The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wants to again warn citizens

to be aware of a number of fraudulent “scams” that have been reported to the

Department and in other areas of the state and nation from unscrupulous

criminals attempting to “cash-in” on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) conditions

existing in Siskiyou County, the state, and nation.

The scams typically involved phone calls, text messages, faxes, or

computer emails that solicit funds or sensitive information, such as names,

addresses, dates-of-birth, Social Security numbers, bank account information,

and/or credit card numbers. Some of these contacts reportedly solicit information

so the recipient can receive their stimulus check(s) from the government, which

is a false claim, since government agencies typically will not contact you directly

via phone or email to solicit personal information. Some messages purport to be

from county or state health officials claiming the recipient has been contaminated

with the coronavirus. A related scam solicits a credit card number to obtain

shipment of medication or test kits or protective equipment. Often, clicking on a

link sent via a computer results in the introduction of a Malware virus that could

expose your personal information and messaging systems to disclosure criminals

could exploit for personal gain. Several phishing scams have been noted online

related to the pandemic in recent days. Some solicitors seeking funds and

personal information are posing as representatives of the World Health

Organization or other federal, state, or local health-related agencies. Businesses

have also fallen victim to scams through the solicitation of Coronavirus-themed

charities.

Avoid caution regarding links, images, and attachments in emails related to

COVID-19. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails. Use trusted sources

from legitimate government websites for accurate, up-to-date information on

COVID-19. If in doubt about any charity, before making donations of any kind,

review the Federal Trade Commissions (TDC) Charity Scams page.

Siskiyou County Health Department officials have implemented testing

protocols and thus far, there have been five (5) reported cases of COVID-19 in

Siskiyou County, with all victims having recovered, despite false internet claims

to the contrary. County health officials have coordinated their efforts with local,

state, and federal health care providers and they do not solicit personal

information or funds over the phone, computer, internet, fax, texts, or by any

other electronic means. The latest scams many times target seniors and

capitalize on news stories about stimulus checks that are forthcoming from the

government or other public benefits related to the COVID-19 emergency.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We urge all citizens to realize health care

emergencies bring out the best and sometimes the very worse in people. Please

do not provide money, credit card information, bank account numbers, or any

other personal information to anyone purporting to be representing governmental

agencies that are distributing COVID-19-related stimulus, unemployment, or

other benefits’ related entitlements. Avoid other scams related to the solicitation

of funds for COVID-19 or pandemic-related supplies, tests, services, or any other

purpose. Avoid accessing or opening links sent to you from unfamiliar sources

via the internet, phone devices, faxes, or via texts. If in doubt about a charity,

ensure you consult the Federal Trade Commission Charity Scams page, but

normally, it is better not to provide personal information of any kind to unfamiliar

people over the phone or internet. Report any attempt to solicit funds or the

disclosure of personal information to your local law enforcement agency. If you

reside in the unincorporated area of Siskiyou County or live in the cities of

Dunsmuir, Montague, or Dorris, you should contact SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch

Center at (530) 841-2900.”