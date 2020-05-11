The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) wants to again warn citizens
to be aware of a number of fraudulent “scams” that have been reported to the
Department and in other areas of the state and nation from unscrupulous
criminals attempting to “cash-in” on the COVID-19 (coronavirus) conditions
existing in Siskiyou County, the state, and nation.
The scams typically involved phone calls, text messages, faxes, or
computer emails that solicit funds or sensitive information, such as names,
addresses, dates-of-birth, Social Security numbers, bank account information,
and/or credit card numbers. Some of these contacts reportedly solicit information
so the recipient can receive their stimulus check(s) from the government, which
is a false claim, since government agencies typically will not contact you directly
via phone or email to solicit personal information. Some messages purport to be
from county or state health officials claiming the recipient has been contaminated
with the coronavirus. A related scam solicits a credit card number to obtain
shipment of medication or test kits or protective equipment. Often, clicking on a
link sent via a computer results in the introduction of a Malware virus that could
expose your personal information and messaging systems to disclosure criminals
could exploit for personal gain. Several phishing scams have been noted online
related to the pandemic in recent days. Some solicitors seeking funds and
personal information are posing as representatives of the World Health
Organization or other federal, state, or local health-related agencies. Businesses
have also fallen victim to scams through the solicitation of Coronavirus-themed
charities.
Avoid caution regarding links, images, and attachments in emails related to
COVID-19. Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails. Use trusted sources
from legitimate government websites for accurate, up-to-date information on
COVID-19. If in doubt about any charity, before making donations of any kind,
review the Federal Trade Commissions (TDC) Charity Scams page.
Siskiyou County Health Department officials have implemented testing
protocols and thus far, there have been five (5) reported cases of COVID-19 in
Siskiyou County, with all victims having recovered, despite false internet claims
to the contrary. County health officials have coordinated their efforts with local,
state, and federal health care providers and they do not solicit personal
information or funds over the phone, computer, internet, fax, texts, or by any
other electronic means. The latest scams many times target seniors and
capitalize on news stories about stimulus checks that are forthcoming from the
government or other public benefits related to the COVID-19 emergency.
According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “We urge all citizens to realize health care
emergencies bring out the best and sometimes the very worse in people. Please
do not provide money, credit card information, bank account numbers, or any
other personal information to anyone purporting to be representing governmental
agencies that are distributing COVID-19-related stimulus, unemployment, or
other benefits’ related entitlements. Avoid other scams related to the solicitation
of funds for COVID-19 or pandemic-related supplies, tests, services, or any other
purpose. Avoid accessing or opening links sent to you from unfamiliar sources
via the internet, phone devices, faxes, or via texts. If in doubt about a charity,
ensure you consult the Federal Trade Commission Charity Scams page, but
normally, it is better not to provide personal information of any kind to unfamiliar
people over the phone or internet. Report any attempt to solicit funds or the
disclosure of personal information to your local law enforcement agency. If you
reside in the unincorporated area of Siskiyou County or live in the cities of
Dunsmuir, Montague, or Dorris, you should contact SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch
Center at (530) 841-2900.”