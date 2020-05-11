KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – In an effort to ensure access to COVID-19 testing throughout Klamath County, Klamath Health Partnership next week is offering free testing in Merrill and Malin.

Walk-up and drive through testing will be offered 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at the Merrill Civic Center.

Testing in Malin will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 15, at City Hall.

Participants will be asked to complete some paperwork before being given the nasal swab test.

This service is made possible through a collaboration between Klamath County Public Health and Klamath Health Partnership.

“Klamath County Public Health has a vested interest and commitment to the entire county,” said Director Jennifer Little. “We have built strong ties to the small towns beyond Klamath Falls and are proud to say that some of our staff members are part of these communities. Even before we knew the criteria for reopening the county, my staff was advocating for their friends and neighbors.”

Public Health does not have the capacity to test individuals, but has longstanding relationships within the medical community.

“Accessibility is a key value for Klamath Health Partnership,” said CEO Signe Porter. “When we knew expanded testing offerings were necessary to reopen the county, we wanted to collaborate with our rural communities. Also, providing the testing for free is a vital part of our mission. This is possible thanks to donations from the Klamath community and its business sector. If necessary, our board of directors agreed to cover any remaining costs.”

COO Amanda Blodgett explained that the testing in Merrill and Malin were just the beginning of service in the smaller towns. “We are hopeful to bring a day of testing to both Bonanza and Chiloquin, too. It’s our intention to ensure anyone who would like to be tested can be tested. We also understand that work restrictions may have some families struggling financially. Our trained staff will be available to offer assistance to sign up for the Oregon Health Plan.”

For any tests that return a positive result, Klamath County Public Health will follow-up with the individual to provide direction for isolation and symptom monitoring.

“We are calling this project ‘Stay healthy to stay open’,” said Little.

With the interest in reopening the county prominent in many people’s minds, it is important to remember how to prevent exposure to COVID-19: