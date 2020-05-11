Over the weekend, Commissioner Kelley Mint Morris posted on Facebook that the submission from Klamath County to Governor Kate Brown has been rejected and Klamath County was deemed unfit to reopen this Friday, May 15th. However, Commissioner Morris reassured her followers that all of the Commissioners were working hard to resubmit the paperwork today and people should still plan to reopen later this week on the 15th.

“I’ve gotten a few questions as to the status of our reopening paperwork. As you can see, late Friday they had a few things they want us to tweak in our plan. No big deal, we’ve been working on it this weekend and will resubmit Monday. People should still plan to open on the 15th.” – Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris