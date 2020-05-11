WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded over $2.4 million to 11 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon’s Second District. The funding comes through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to help HRSA-funded health centers across Oregon expand COVID-19 testing. The health centers will be able to use the funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE); training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

“This money is great news for Oregon’s Community Health Centers and will aid their efforts to combat COVID-19,” said Walden. “The funding will go directly to our Community Health Centers, which provide essential health care services for over 240,000 Oregonians in the Second District. This will help CHCs expand COVID-19 testing, which in turn will help ensure Oregon has the testing capability necessary to re-open. I will continue to work with Secretary Azar to ensure that Oregon receives the support necessary to protect Oregonians, combat this deadly virus, and get our communities up and operating. I will also continue my efforts to get the House Democratic leadership to support full, multi-year funding for these critical health centers whose funding runs out in November.”