(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown orders all flags at public institutions throughout Oregon be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 15 in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to all those who dedicate their lives to keeping Oregon safe and secure,” said Governor Kate Brown. “Our law enforcement and peace officers have served our communities in extraordinary ways as we’ve faced the COVID-19 crisis, and I invite all Oregonians to join me in showing appreciation and support to them. I also invite Oregonians to keep all who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in our thoughts and prayers as we recognize Peace Officers Memorial Day in Oregon.”

The Presidential Proclamations can be found on the White House’s website.