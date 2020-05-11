On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 66 near milepost 58.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Trinity Rosas (18) of Klamath Falls, failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, and into a tree.

Rosas sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 4, Kingsley Fire Department and ODOT