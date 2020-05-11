On Saturday, May 9, 2020 at approximately 11:18 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 66 near milepost 58.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic, operated by Trinity Rosas (18) of Klamath Falls, failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road, and into a tree.

Rosas sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

OSP was assisted by Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire District 4, Kingsley Fire Department and ODOT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here