On Monday May 4, 2020 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division working with the Klamath Animal Shelter Large Animal Division and numerous volunteers, seized over 30 animals from a resident that couldn’t care for them. The animals included are several horses, cows, goats, sheep, and chickens.

While the Klamath Animal Shelter seeks new homes for these animals, we are making the public aware of the need and their request for the public’s help by donation to the Klamath Animal Shelter Large Animal Division to assist with the feeding and care of these rescued animals. Please consider supporting them by donating via their website at klamathlargeanimals.org or via US mail at PO Box 482 Klamath Falls, OR. 97601. This help is needed to purchase necessary feed, supplements and veterinary care.

KCSO Sergeant Steve Lewis states: “It was extremely important that we acted quickly to take possession of these animals before their condition deteriorated beyond the point where they could be saved. Now we’re asking for the public’s help by donating to the Large Animal Division as they work to nurse these animals back to full health.”