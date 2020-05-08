Wednesday May 6, 2020 at approximately 12:30pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an area on Panther Ln in Bonanza on a report of a missing person. KCSO deputies and Search and Rescue K9 team quickly responded and the person was located just before 5:00pm. Because of the large and beautiful area we live in, it is sometimes easy for people to get disoriented and lost. Klamath County is very fortunate to have such a highly trained and dedicated Search and Rescue organization in Klamath County.

Sheriff Chris Kaber stated: “Because of our substantial increases in staffing in recent years we were able to mobilize several deputies and a supervisor to this search effort and quickly bring it to a successful conclusion. Klamath County Search and Rescue teams are a highly trained and dedicated group, made up mostly of volunteers, and we thank them for all their help and assistance on this incident, any the many others they respond to every year.”