Oregon Tech track & field head coach Jack Kegg announced today the signing of five athletes to Letters-of-Intent: Katie Adams (Ontario, Oregon), Katie Mull (Canby, Oregon), Allyson Odell (Canby, Oregon), Gifty Anima Nkansah (Brixton, London, UK), and Brittan Bratscher (Oregon City, Oregon).

“This great class comes in pairs,” said Kegg. “Some true speed in the sprint group, two young heptathletes, and two throwers with good potential. This class will give a young Lady Owls team variety and strength at the conference level early and at the national level as they develop. The sprints are a strong young group and with the two transfers that we are adding in this class, they will be some of the fastest in Tech history. We have two young heptathletes with the addition of Ally and Brittan, this will be a scoring power group at the national meet in a couple of years. Ally and Brittan have a diverse event background and should develop quickly. The two Katies in the throws will add to the depth and diversity of the track program.”

Adams, from Ontario High School, threw for Coach Andrew Zugner. She earned 2nd Team All-State in the Discus with a PR of 116’2” and she has a personal best of 93’8” in the Javelin and 33’11” in the shot put. Katie is the daughter of Adele Schaffeld-Griffin and Kevin Griffin and will be a pre-med student at Oregon Tech with a career goal of being a medical laboratory scientist.

Mull, from Canby High School, performed under the direction of Coach Tom Milbrooke as she earned 2nd Team All-League honors in the Javelin in 2019 with a PR of 107’7”. She is also a National Honor Society member and was ASB Treasurer. Katie will be a Bio-Health Sciences major at OIT with a career goal of being a physical therapist. She is the daughter of Kristin and Jay Mull.

Odell, also from Canby High School, was under the tutelage of Coach Milbrooke. She earned 2nd Team League honors in the javelin and 100-hurdles along with honorable mention accolades in the shot put and the triple jump. Ally is the daughter of Kris and Tom Odell and will be a Renewable Energy Engineering and Environmental Studies major at Oregon Tech.

Nkansah is a transfer student from the University of Nevada-Reno and before that Liberty High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. She has a PR time of 12.21 in the 100-meter and 25.51 in the 200-meter. Gifty was voted the Most Valuable Athlete at Liberty in 2015. She is the daughter of Grace Williams and Paul Nyarko and plans to major in Bio-Health Sciences at Oregon Tech.

Bratscher, from Oregon City High School, has a PR in the javelin of 115’2” for Coach Kristin Mull, and has a PR in the long jump of 15’6”. She will be a Radiologic Science major at Oregon Tech with a career goal of working as an x-ray technician. She is the daughter of Jeff Bratscher.