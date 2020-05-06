The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services issued a new emergency order for health insurance companies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

The order requires health insurance companies to:

  • Provide at least a 60-day grace period to pay any past due premiums
  • Pay claims for any covered services during the first 30 days of the grace period
  • Extend all deadlines for reporting claims and other communications, and provide members with communication options that meet physical distancing standards

The order is in effect through June 3 and will be extended in 30-day increments during the course of the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

Read the complete health insurance order

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here