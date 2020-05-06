The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services issued a new emergency order for health insurance companies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The order requires health insurance companies to:
- Provide at least a 60-day grace period to pay any past due premiums
- Pay claims for any covered services during the first 30 days of the grace period
- Extend all deadlines for reporting claims and other communications, and provide members with communication options that meet physical distancing standards
The order is in effect through June 3 and will be extended in 30-day increments during the course of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Read the complete health insurance order