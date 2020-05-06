The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services issued a new emergency order for health insurance companies during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The order requires health insurance companies to:

Provide at least a 60-day grace period to pay any past due premiums

Pay claims for any covered services during the first 30 days of the grace period

Extend all deadlines for reporting claims and other communications, and provide members with communication options that meet physical distancing standards

The order is in effect through June 3 and will be extended in 30-day increments during the course of the COVID-19 outbreak.

