Sky Lakes Medical Center offers its profound gratitude to Klamath Health Partnership for its recent donation for the Sky Lakes COVID-19 Test Site.

Klamath Health Partnership, also known as Klamath Open Door, generously contributed $38,000 to help support the test site as a way to show appreciation for the site and the staff who work there, said Signe Porter, Chief Executive Officer at Klamath Health Partnership.

“We are so appreciative that Sky Lakes stepped up to host the site for the whole community,” Porter said. “This is a way we could say ‘thank you.’”

The drive-up Sky Lakes site, located outside the Community Health Education Center, 2200 N. Eldorado Blvd., improved efficiency and enhanced safety for Klamath Health Partnership clinics, according to Amanda Blodgett, Chief Operations Officer at KHP. KHP staff members routinely help at the test site, which sees about 100 patients most weekdays.

The Sky Lakes COVID-19 Test Site is open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Testing is available for anyone who presents at the site, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

Klamath Health Partnership operates a medical and dental clinic at 2074 S. Sixth St., and a medical clinic at, 2684 Campus Drive, near the Sky Lakes main campus.

Sky Lakes Medical Center is community owned, internationally accredited, nationally recognized and dedicated to helping make our community a healthier place to live. The Sky Lakes family includes Sky Lakes Home Health, the award-winning Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center, Sky Lakes Primary Care Clinic , and Cascades East Family Medicine Residency.