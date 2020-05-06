PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 115, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 70 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,916. The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (4), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Jefferson (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (24), Polk (7), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (6), Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 114th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 30 and died on May 2 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 115th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Polk County, who tested positive on April 27 and died on May 4 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Note: The number of deaths in the 60-69 age group has dropped by one. During routine data reconciliation, the person’s date of birth was updated. This person has been re-categorized to be in the 80 and over age group.

