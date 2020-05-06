(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown will be holding a press availability to introduce new guidance for counties and businesses as part of her framework for safely reopening Oregon. She will be joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority and the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel.

The press availability will be held by teleconference tomorrow, Thursday, May 7, at 11:00 AM PST.

Members of the media must RSVP for call-in information by emailing Nikki Fisher. A live stream will be available for the public here.

Teleconference information will be provided to all reporters who RSVP to participate remotely. We will have an operator-assisted teleconference line available for this press conference. Thank you for working with us to ensure the health and safety of all participants.