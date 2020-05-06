The Klamath County Board of Commissioners signed off on this news release, with the rest of the Eastern Oregon Counties:

Eastern Oregon Counties plan to re-open on May 15,

Call on Governor Brown to keep promises

Eastern, Ore—As of Monday, May 4th 2020, most of the Eastern Oregon Counties have submitted extensive re-opening plans to the Governor.

These plans were written over the course of three weeks following the ‘guideline criteria’ as laid out in the Governor’s re-opening plan. These plans have been re-written or re-submitted the past two weeks with additional information to address the ever changing criteria.

These plans have been worked on with the local health authorities, hospital districts, businesses and County Commissions and County Courts have approved them. We need to be allowed to open on the scheduled date as originally stated, May 15th, 2020

In submitting the plans for the re-opening of eastern Oregon, the Commissioners and Judges have taken seriously the health and well-being of all our citizens, which includes their economic well-being. We are asking that the State accept our plans as submitted or re-submitted on May 8th and move to re-opening.

We are requesting that all Eastern Oregon Counties that have submitted plans, meeting the gating criteria, be approved to enter Phase 1 no later than May 15th, 2020, with no County left behind.

We are requesting that all Eastern Oregon Counties that have submitted plans, meeting the gating criteria, be approved to enter Phase 1 no later than May 15th, 2020, with no County left behind.