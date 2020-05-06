Basin Mediactive will be hosting a Radiothon for Hunger tomorrow, May 7th to help raise funds for the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank. During this Covid-19 Pandemic, the food bank has helped thousands of people in our wonderful community, and this is the communities opportunity to help the food bank!

Tomorrow, May 7th you can make a secure online donation to the Food bank at Klamathfoodbank.org and make a difference! There is no such thing as a small donation!

Tune in to any Basin Mediactive radio station tomorrow to learn more about what the food bank does and learn about the over 20 different organizations the food bank helps out on a regular basis.

Thank you for your continued support!