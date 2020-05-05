PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 113, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 72 new confirmed cases and eight new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,839. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (5), Clatsop (9), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Josephine (2), Linn (1), Marion (13), Morrow (1), Multnomah (15), Polk (19), Umatilla (3), Washington (5), Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 110th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 14 and died on May 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 111th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 7 and died on May 2 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 112th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 2 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 113th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Washington County, who tested positive on April 13 and died on May 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had no known underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 cases to be listed by ZIP code

Starting today, OHA will begin posting COVID-19 case data by ZIP code and by county. This will provide a more granular, community-level look at the disease trends in Oregon.

To protect privacy, if a ZIP code’s population is less than 1,000, the ZIP codes will be combined and reported in the aggregate case count. And if there are fewer than 10 cases in a ZIP code it will be listed as “1-9.”

You can view the weekly report here.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.