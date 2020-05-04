KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech head cross country coach Jack Kegg announced to today the signing of four recruits to finish his 2020 recruiting class: Gage Reed (Central Point, Oregon), Maxwell Cox (Rancho Santa Margarita, California), Jacob Harvey (Clackamas, Oregon), and Isaac Bailey (Klamath Falls, Oregon).

“I am very excited to announce this class of recruits,” said Kegg “They have the potential to be the best men’s class we have ever had athletically. Academically, they are a strong quality group that will continue to hold up the men’s standards. There are five in this class and these four are a great addition to the earlier release of Ko Akabori. They are some of the fastest men we have recruited here at Tech. This group are the strong pieces of a puzzle to success that we have been missing. I am so excited to coach this team. They are the additions to a great Tech team that will challenge the Cascade Conference and nation every race.”

Reed, from Crater High School is a three-time 5A XC state champion. “Gage is our first signee of this class and comes from a great Oregon high school program under the direction of Coach Justin Loftus with a long tradition of excellence. Gage is a strong racer who loves competition; he will contribute from day one,” said Kegg. Reed is the son of Shelley and Bradley Reed and will be a Business major.

Cox, from El Toro High School, ran for Coach Ken Chai. “Max is the second runner that we have recruited from El Toro High School in California. Max is a very dedicated, coachable runner that gives his all for himself and the team. He is a good student, whose quiet calm demeanor makes him well liked. When he came to campus on his recruiting visit, after staying overnight in the dorms, I was amazed at all the people that smiled, waved and greeted Max as we showed him around campus,” commented Coach Kegg. Maxwell is the son of Adrienne and David Cox and will be a Mechanical Engineering major at Oregon Tech.

Harvey was a four-year varsity runner at Clackamas High School running for Coach Dave Ciaverella. He earned First Team Mount Hood Honors while he held down a 3.76 GPA.

“Jacob started a great journey to become a quality runner last summer. He and his twin brother increased their mileage and training quality going into their senior year. This is what sold me that I wanted this man in our program. He is willing to do the work needed to make himself and the team better. I look forward to watching Jacob continue this journey here at Tech,” said Kegg. Jacob is the son of Julie and Dave Harvey and will be a Civil Engineering/Operations Management major at OIT.

Bailey from New Horizon Christian School ran for Coach Rob Coffman (Klamath Union High School). Bailey is an honor roll student. “Isaac is the local runner we wanted this year. He had an amazing senior race at state and helped the Klamath Union boys to a state trophy. Isaac is a racer that has a lot of room to grow as a runner. His joy and passion for running are infectious. His energy is an important piece of our own championship puzzle,” added Kegg. Isaac is the son of Sandy and Randy Bailey and will major is Computer Engineering at Oregon Tech.