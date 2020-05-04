PORTLAND, Ore. — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 remains unchanged from yesterday and remains at 109, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 65 new confirmed cases and 14 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,759. The new COVID-19 confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (1), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (1), Linn (10), Marion (17), Multnomah (15), Polk (8), Umatilla (6), Washington (10), Yamhill (1).

Note: The state is now including presumptive COVID-19 cases in its daily reports, consistent with recently amended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A presumptive case is someone who does not have a positive PCR test — a “Polymerase Chain Reaction” that confirms if a person has COVID-19 — but is showing symptoms and has had close contact with a confirmed case. If they later test positive by PCR, those will be recategorized as confirmed cases.

To see more case and county-level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

