KLAMATH FALLS — Isaac Pena says as a young boy one of his favorite playtime activities was to walk around the house and handcuff his parents, then shuffle them into a room he playfully called “jail.”

Pena, now a 16-year-old sophomore at Mazama High School, said he plans to pursue a career in law enforcement, and he is not letting the lapse in face-to-face instruction at his high school stop him from reaching his goals.

On March 12, Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order requiring all K-12 schools to cease in-class instruction due to the global coronavirus pandemic. That order was later extended to span the rest of the school year. At the same time, public education institutions like Klamath Community College and Oregon Institute of Technology also suspended in-person instruction and quickly adapted their courses to online formats. Rather than let an opportunity go to waste, Pena decided to enroll in two classes at Klamath Community College: college survival and criminal justice.

“I don’t want to let this coronavirus affect my learning, and I didn’t want to come back and struggle because I forgot everything,” Pena said. “I want to start my career as a police officer and work my way up to eventually become a homicide investigator. I thought criminal justice would give me a quick head start on the basics of law enforcement.”

Learn anytime, anywhere

Taking advantage of both KCC and Oregon Tech’s online-only spring term courses, many high school students across Klamath County are capitalizing on the new flexible course structure.

Kannah Greer, a senior at Klamath Union High School taking classes through Oregon Tech’s Liberal Arts Academy, said she likes the up-front nature of college courses, which typically provide students with a comprehensive list of assignment due dates and test schedules at the beginning of the term.

“It’s all organized up front. You know what is coming and when things are due,” Greer said. “Instead of doing one assignment at a time and having it due on a certain day, you can get everything done when you need to. It’s really convenient.”

Henley High School senior Hunter Cox said he likes being able to work at his own pace in the physics and biology courses he is enrolled in at Oregon Tech.

“The online courses allow me to get everything done on a Monday and then I have the rest of the week to just have fun or to study for other things,” Cox said. “I try to do everything the first time it is available because if I procrastinate it usually becomes more stressful to get done.”

Greer said the ease with which students and professors can communicate using an online learning platform can be more efficient than traditional face-to-face learning, which requires people to see each other to communicate.