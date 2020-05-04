On Friday May 1, 2020 at approximately 10:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division responded to a call of several goats abandoned in the area of Highway 97 and Military Crossing approximately fifteen miles south of Chemult. When KCSO Animal Control Officials and Deputies arrived on scene they found three goats already deceased and two goats still alive but in very poor health. KCSO Animal Control Official transported the two goats to Klamath Falls for veterinary attention but due to the poor health the two remaining goats were euthanized.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the publics help in identifying the owner. There were five goats total, four brown and one white. Anyone having any information is urged to contact Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division, attention Animal Control Official Amanda Graham, at 541-882-1279 extension 6302 or via email at agraham@klamathcounty.org. Reference case #20-929.