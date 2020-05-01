YREKA, Calif. — The USDA Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region, announced that most developed recreation sites will remain closed through May 15. Order No. 20-03 is available here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd731053.pdf

The order does not close trailheads, non-motorized trails or non-developed areas of the forest; these areas remain accessible for public use. Information on individual recreation sites and opportunities are available from local National Forests.

Outdoor recreation can be beneficial to mental and physical health but must be practiced safely. In light of the statewide shelter-in-place order issued by the Governor of California, we continue to ask visitors to recreate locally.

If you do plan on visiting the National Forest please be aware that:

· No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste

· All toilet facilities are currently closed – please plan accordingly

· Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited

If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location

Closing any site for any reason is not an action we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are working with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopen closed sites.

We appreciate your cooperation in keeping our national forests safe and healthy for everyone’s use.