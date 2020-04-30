The Oregon Department of Revenue is alerting taxpayers that while most eligible taxpayers don’t need to take any action to receive an Economic Impact Payment, some people will. This includes those who are required to file and haven’t filed a tax return for either 2018 or 2019.

The IRS urges eligible taxpayers with a filing requirement who haven’t yet filed a tax return for tax years 2018 or 2019 to file their 2019 return to get an Economic Impact Payment. Taxpayers should file electronically and include direct deposit banking information on the return to get their Economic Impact Payments faster.

Others who don’t normally file—including those with low income or no income—should use the IRS’s Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool to give the IRS basic information so they can get their payment as soon as possible.

The Oregon Department of Revenue also would like to remind taxpayers that a 2018 and 2019 Oregon tax return must be filed to qualify for the state’s kicker rebate.

For more detailed information, visit the IRS website.

You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments. You can call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY for hearing- or speech-impaired, call 800-886-7204.