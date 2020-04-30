KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report two new cases of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 39. The total includes eight active cases and 31 recoveries. Laboratories have processed 2,038 tests for Klamath County.

People needing to seek medical care beyond COVID-19 concerns are encouraged to do so. Throughout the state and nation, people with ongoing medical concerns have expressed hesitation to access care. Most local clinics are using telemedicine options whenever possible. Patients are urged to call ahead to their clinic to receive direction from staff members before arriving.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. These actions will prevent further spread.

Because the outer wall of the coronavirus is made of fat, hand washing with soap and water is the best way to destroy the virus.

KCPH has added a new page at http://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data to provide a more visual approach to Klamath County COVID-19 data.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 7 — — 30-39 9 — — 40-49 6 3 — 50-59 9 1 — 60-69 6 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 39 5 0