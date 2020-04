A senior’s final year of high school comes with varying traditions designed to recognize and celebrate their K-12 experience, accomplishments, and learning. We should all strive to find ways to individually and publicly honor the Class of 2020’s efforts and academic achievements, as well as other grade levels’ accomplishments while honoring the Governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” guidelines that slow the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE OHA AND ODE’S GUIDANCE