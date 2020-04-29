SALEM – Under the Governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” Executive Order, most Oregon DMV offices will remain closed to the public until further notice.

As the state develops its phased reopening approach, DMV offices will schedule reopening in accordance with statewide criteria. DMV is currently taking steps to ensure proper safety and social distancing protocols are in place when offices reopen to the public.

Since March 25, only six DMV field offices have been open by appointment only for limited commercial driver licensing services – new CDL and commercial learner permit issuance, knowledge testing, and replacement of lost or stolen CDLs.

DMV is open for other services by mail or online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. These include several frequently used services:

Renew registration for passenger and some other types of vehicles

Change your address on file with DMV (required within 30 days of moving)

Order a trip permit for your vehicle

Report the sale of your vehicle

Oregon State Police, Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, and Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association have agreed to support a grace period for enforcing expired credentials. These include the following that could expire during the COVID-19 emergency:

Driver licenses and identification cards

Passenger vehicle registrations

Commercial vehicle registrations

Trip permits and temporary registrations

Disabled parking permits

More information

Find out what DMV services are available online or by mail at DMV2U.Oregon.gov or OregonDMV.com.

More on DMV’s status on the COVID-19 response