PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 101, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,446. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Linn (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (19), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (7), Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 100th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 20th and died on April 22nd at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 101st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 11th and died on April 20th at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon Health Plan applications show increase

Preliminary numbers from the Oregon Health Plan (OHP) are starting to show an uptick in new member enrollments. Applications wfor OHP averaged 776 per day in March and April compared with 536 per day in January and February. Preliminary data for March show that Medicaid enrolled 23,000 new members. This month, Medicaid has enrolled nearly 19,000 new members as of April 24.

“Many Oregonians have lost their jobs and as a result, their health coverage,” said OHA director Patrick Allen. “Taking care of your physical and mental health, especially at this time, is critically important. We encourage individuals to see if they are eligible for the Oregon Health Plan.”

The Oregon Health Authority has made several changes to its Medicaid program to support health care access for Oregonians during the response to COVID-19. These changes include:

Individuals can sign up for OHP without having to verify their income (submit a pay stub) with their application. They will be able to self-attest, which will help Oregonians get access to OHP coverage more quickly.

Members who are currently enrolled in the Oregon Health Plan will not lose coverage during this crisis. About 20,000 members per month usually exit the program. About half of those are expected to stay enrolled due to this policy change, which took effect March 15.

Federal stimulus payments and increased unemployment payments will not affect OHP eligibility. They will not be counted during the application process or when members report a change in their household.

About one in four Oregonians receive health coverage through OHP. As of March 31, more than 996,000 Oregonians were enrolled in OHP, and by April 27, enrollment had grown to nearly 1,016,000.

OHP provides free physical, dental and behavioral health coverage to Oregonians who qualify. For more information about applying for OHP, go to OHP.Oregon.gov.