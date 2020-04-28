Late Sunday night, on April 26 at about 10:54 p.m., Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the 600 block of First Street, Dunsmuir in response to a report of a missing person at that location. The resident of the home reported that he and two female adults were at his home, intermittently using an outside hot tub and socializing on the deck and interior of the residence. At some point one of the adults noticed their companion missing and reportedly found evidence she may have fallen into the nearby Sacramento River. The resident and his female companion had previously searched the home and deck area and could not locate their missing friend and had last seen her in the hot tub on the house’s outside deck. The deck of the home and area where the missing woman was last seen is adjacent to and near the Sacramento River.

Responding deputies searched the area near the river and surrounding area but did not locate the missing woman. A missing person’s report was taken, and a search continued south of the location along the banks of the river. A missing person bulletin was later broadcast to other agencies in the area.

SCSO’s Dive and Search and Rescue (SAR) teams mobilized early Monday morning and conducted a ground search of the Sacramento River area downstream from the residence. Assistance was requested from the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Air Operations Unit, which responded by sending the H-16 helicopter crew. CHP pilot (Officer Weyand) and observer/paramedic (Officer Gallagher) quickly responded and located what appeared to be a body floating in the river downstream from the original location, at about 8:26 a.m. (Monday, April 27). SCSO’s SAR team members responded to the location to assist. The body was recovered by the supervisor of the SCSO’s Dive Team and it was confirmed the woman observed by the H-16 crew was deceased. Preliminary estimates indicate the victim was located roughly 1.4 miles downstream from the home’s location in Dunsmuir, where she was reported missing on Sunday night. The decedent was recovered in Shasta County with one of the nearest landmarks of Crag View Drive.

The decedent was later positively identified, and her next-of-kin notified. The decedent was identified as Ms. Erin Rachel Wagner, 40, of Mount Shasta.

SCSO has initiated an investigation into the victim’s death. SCSO is also handling the coroner’s investigation in coordination with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. An autopsy will be conducted this week to help investigators determine the cause and manner of death in the case. Although there is no evidence to suggest Ms. Wagner’s tragic death was other than an accident, routinely, a death investigation is conducted in the aftermath of such incidents to ensure all information, facts, evidence, and findings in the case are thoroughly examined by SCSO investigators before such final cause and manner of death determinations are made.

According to Sheriff Jon Lopey, “On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our thoughts and prayers to Ms. Wagner, her family, friends, and associates, in the aftermath of her tragic death. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the SCSO’s Dive and SAR team members, field deputies, communications’ dispatchers, SCSO leaders, and the CHP’s H-16 crew, for taking part in the difficult search operation to find Ms. Wagner. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the SCSO’s 24-hour Dispatch Center at (530) 841-2900.”