PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 92 to 99, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,385. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Coos (1), Harney (1), Klamath (1), Linn (2), Marion (9), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Umatilla (1), Wasco (1), Yamhill (1).

Note: A case originally reported as a Washington County case was later determined to be a Multnomah County case. The case count in Multnomah county includes the case to reflect this change. However, the case that moved from Washington County to Multnomah County is not reflected in the total of new cases statewide for today.

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 93rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old female in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 27 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 94th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 26 at Salem hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 95th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on April 20 and died on April 25 at Salem hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 96th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 97th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old female in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 17 and died on April 23 at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 98th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 24 and died on April 26 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 99th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on April 25 and died on April 26 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.