In the midst of chaos, Klamath Union High School is finding a little light. The school has come up with a plan to celebrate graduating seniors and to provide them with some closure to their high school career.

While the class of 2020 will never be forgotten, the hopes are to give the members of this class a good memory of their senior year. KU will be doing a drive in graduation ceremony that is being planned for Sunday, June 7th at Moore Park. There are roughly 125 graduating students of KU’s class of 2020. We will keep you updated as we gain more information.