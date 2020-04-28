Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials report a new case of COVID-19 in the community, bringing the total to 37. The total includes 13 active cases and 24 recoveries. Laboratories have processed 1,882 tests for Klamath County.

Klamath County has the highest testing ratio to population in the State of Oregon. Gov. Kate Brown has indicated that expanded testing statewide is necessary to “reopen Oregon.” KCPH is interested in expanding diagnostic testing to identify and isolate current infections to aid in the reopening of the county. Testing within Klamath County is available at Basin Immediate Care, Bonanza Clinic, Klamath Open Door, Klamath Tribal Health, Merrill Clinic, and Sky Lakes Medical Center.

It is important that community members continue to stay home, practice social or physical distancing of six feet, disinfect surfaces, and frequently wash their hands. Now that COVID-19 is in the community, these actions are urgent to prevent further spread.

Because the outer wall of the coronavirus is made of fat, hand washing with soap and water is the best way to destroy the virus.

KCPH has added a new page at http://www.klamathcounty.org/1076/Klamath-County-data to provide a more visual approach to Klamath County COVID-19 data.

Age group Cases Ever hospitalized Deaths 0-19 — — — 20-29 6 — — 30-39 9 — — 40-49 5 3 — 50-59 9 1 — 60-69 6 1 — 70-79 1 — — 80 and over 1 — — Not available — — — Total 37 5 0