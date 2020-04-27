ALTURAS, Calif.— The Modoc National Forest is part of the USDA Forest Service’s Pacific Southwest Region. On March 25, 2020, Regional Forester Randy Moore issued a Closure Order for all developed recreation sites across all National Forests in the Region.

The USDA Forest Service’s highest priority is ensuring our employees and visitors remain safe as we support mission critical functions for the people and communities we serve.

This Order is effective through April 30, 2020.

This closure excludes trails, trailheads and specific picnic areas, boat launches and staging areas that function as trailheads for dispersed recreation. While these specific areas remain open for use, we recommend complying with local and state guidance and not traveling for your recreation needs.

If you do plan on visiting your National Forest please be aware that:

• No trash removal is currently offered – please pack out all trash and waste

• All toilet facilities are currently closed – please plan accordingly

• Avoid high-risk activities – law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited

• If an area is crowded, please search for a less occupied location

Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority. We are working with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopening closed sites. Thank you for your cooperation.

Ash Creek is expected to be crowded for opening day of trout season. Please stay close to home to find outdoor activities. For specific closures, please see below.

The following recreation sites are closed to all public use: