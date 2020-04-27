The latest on the coronavirus:

President Trump Signs the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act:

Today, President Trump signed into law the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which the House passed yesterday.

The legislation will refill the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which ran out of funding last week. The bill includes $310 billion for the PPP, $50 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, $10 billion for the EIDL advance/grant program, $75 billion for hospitals/health care providers, and $25 billion for testing.

The PPP has reached over 1.6 million small businesses, nonprofits, veterans’ organizations, tribal businesses, sole proprietors, and independent contractors. A majority of the loans (74%) were under $150,000, which demonstrates that even the smallest businesses were able to access the program.

More Funding for Health Care Providers & Hospitals

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is awarding over $40 billion to health care providers and hospitals. The funding comes as a result of HHS distributing over $40 billion of the $100 billion that the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act designated for provider relief. In addition to this funding HHS has already distributed $30 billion nationwide, including $291 million to Oregon. Read more here.



How to Get Your Economic Impact Payment

Over the next several weeks, most Americans will see their payment of $1,200 per individual, $2,400 per couple, and $500 per child arrive directly to their bank account via direct deposit thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The IRS announced a change for veterans who receive disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs – these veterans DO NOT need to do anything to receive their payment.

Those on Social Security who do not file taxes also DO NOT need to file anything to receive this new payment.

Low income individuals with a gross income between $12,200 for individuals and $24,400 for married couples that do not file taxes, WILL need to submit information to the IRS to receive this payment. You can provide this information through the IRS’s website here.

For additional information about the economic impact payment you can visit the IRS website here.

Watch out for COVID-19 Scams:

Both the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission are reporting a spike in coronavirus related scams including home testing kits, fake cures, and other malicious attempts to prey on COVID-19 fears. The Treasury Department will NOT ask you to pay anything for the payment most Americans will receive as a result of the CARES Act and will not contact you for your bank account information. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be from the government asking for this type of information, please report it to www.ftc.gov/complaint. You can learn more about how to protect yourself from these types of scams here.

Resources to Know and Share: Here are some helpful resources and information on COVID-19.

Individual Payments:

The IRS launched the “Get My Payment” web portal with features to let taxpayers check on their Economic Impact Payment date and update direct deposition information. Click here to check on the status of your payment.

Helpful Resources on PPE:

CDC updated the PPE Burn Rate Calculator, a spreadsheet-based model that will help health care facilities plan and optimize the use of PPE for response to COVID-19. More here.

You can now see PPE shipments to Oregon counties here.

ASSISTANCE FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses.

Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

INFORMATION FOR AMERICANS ABROAD:

The State Department has repatriated over 50,000 Americans from more than 90 countries.

The State Department is making efforts to bring home Americans, including through commercial flights, chartered flights, and military transport. Any American abroad who needs assistance should contact their local U.S. embassy and register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), available here or by calling 1-888-407-4747.

If you decide to travel abroad or are already outside the United States:

Consider returning to your country of residence immediately using whatever commercial means are available.

Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. Government for assistance.

Review and follow the CDC’s guidelines for the prevention of coronavirus.

Check with your airline, cruise lines, or travel operators regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.

Visit travel.state.gov to view individual Travel Advisories for the most urgent threats to safety and security.

Visit Embassy webpages on COVID-19 for information on conditions in each country or jurisdiction.

Visit the Department of Homeland Security’s website on the latest travel restrictions to the United States

ASSISTANCE FROM HHS AND FEMA:

HHS and FEMA have fielded many requests to assist or partner with the Federal Government in response to the COVID pandemic.

Organizations or individuals seeking to contract with the federal government to import or manufacture medical products to aid the U.S. response submit information to FEMA through a Request for Proposal, available here.

Organizations or individuals that wish to donate medical supplies or equipment can submit that information here.

Other inquiries from organizations or individuals, including individuals who want to volunteer or organizations that want to produce a product related to the COVID response, among other inquiries, can be referred to https://www.fema.gov/coronavirus/how-to-help.

Fast Facts: Here are some helpful stats on COVID-19 as of 4/23/20

Cases of COVID-19:

U.S. current case count –– There are currently at least 868,395 cases and 49,861 deaths in the United States, as reported by Johns Hopkins and other media sources.

Oregon current case count: 2,127

Benton: 27

Clackamas: 191

Clatsop: 6

Columbia: 14

Coos: 4

Crook: 1

Curry: 4

Deschutes: 70

Douglas: 24

Grant: 1

Hood River: 5

Jackson: 48

Jefferson: 2

Josephine: 19

Klamath: 36

Lane: 48

Lincoln: 5

Linn: 67

Malheur: 6

Marion: 397

Morrow: 5

Multnomah: 582

Polk: 33

Sherman: 1

Tillamook: 6

Umatilla: 30

Union: 4

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 12

Washington: 443

Yamhill: 35

Testing in Oregon:

Positive: 2,127

Negative: 41,849

Total (since 1/24): 43,976