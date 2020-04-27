PORTLAND, Ore.— COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll from 91 to 92, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority also reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. today bringing the state total to 2,354. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Linn (5), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (12), Washington (9), Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Oregon’s 92nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Washington County, who tested positive on April 17th and died on April 25th at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Testing Numbers Rise

OHA received and reported a large number of tests completed on April 20th with a specimen collection date of April 18th. Epidemiologists are working to determine whether there is a true increase in cases, a technical anomaly in reporting dates to be adjusted based on further reporting, or any geographic or other pattern. OHA will continue to monitor case data for a potential explanation.