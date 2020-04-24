The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services has extended its emergency order on insurance deadlines until at least May 23.
Insurance companies must continue to do the following until the order is no longer in effect:
- Institute a grace period for premium payments on all insurance policies issued in the state
- Suspend all cancellations and nonrenewals for active insurance policies
- Extend all deadlines for consumers to report claims and communicate about claims
- Provide consumers the ability to make premium payments and report claims while maintaining safe social distancing standards
The order is effective through at least May 23. If necessary, the department may extend the duration of this temporary order.