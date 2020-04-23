Effective April 23, 2020 the Lake County Courthouse Building will open to the public from 8:30 to 5:00. There will be a person located in the lobby who will ask a few screening questions. We are recommending that you wear a cloth mask if possible; if you do not have one we will have some on hand to give out that have been provided by amazing community volunteers.

The Commissioners are working hard trying to get businesses in Lake County reopened.

They have formed a committee to provide a plan to comply with Phase 1 of Reopening Oregon: A Public Health Framework for Restarting Public Life and Business.

Also, they are in contact daily with State Representatives, Legislators and agencies discussing the best practices to responsibly reopen.