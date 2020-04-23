KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College is offering a certified clinical medical assistant workforce training program in May.

The six-week training will start May 4 and will focus on lab exercises in which students can gain hands- on experience working in a clinical setting. KCC is able to offer this training during the coronavirus outbreak because healthcare professional training is considered essential at this time. KCC will follow all physical distancing procedures required by the current Stay Safe rules, and students in this program will be taught the proper procedures for self protection.

A certified clinical medical assistant (CCMA) is a medical support professional who performs a variety of tasks to assist physicians in providing patient care. The course is designed to prepare students for careers assisting physicians, providing patient care, and ensuring clinics and hospitals operate efficiently.

The program consists of classes four evenings per week, and will be delivered in an intensive hybrid model, part online and part in small group practical labs. The usual internship required as part of the CCMA training will be waived for this short-term intensive course.

After successful completion of the course, the student will be eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association certification exam.

“There is currently a shortage of certified medical assistants regionally and there is expected continued growth in this job category in the future. Medical assistant can be a good first step to a career in healthcare,” said Charles “Chip” Massie, KCC executive director of external programs.

Class size is limited to 12 students, and admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to the intensity of this hybrid course, it is recommended students have some previous healthcare work experience. The instructor will be interviewing all interested students prior to final enrollment. Call Dr. Roberto Galindo at 541-205-6574 to discuss your educational and work background.

The program cost is $2,045. The cost includes a National Healthcareer Association certified clinical medical assistant exam.

Program scholarships are available for those who qualify. For information about scholarships, contact the KCC Workforce and Community Education office at 541-880-2243.