WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) spoke in support of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act on the House Floor.

The legislation, which passed the Senate earlier this week, will refill the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which ran out of funding last week. The bill includes $310 billion for the PPP, $50 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, $10 billion for the EIDL advance/grant program, $75 billion for hospitals/health care providers, and $25 billion for testing.

I rise in support of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which provides a fourth installment of funds to continue to address the impact of COVID-19 on the American people. The bill replenishes the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses and provides additional funding for health care providers and expanded testing.

I’m glad we are finally here.

For too long, Democrat Leaders in the House and Senate have played partisan politics, needlessly delaying the initial passage of the CARES Act and preventing a quick replenishment of funds for the PPP, leaving small businesses and their employees in the lurch.

With record unemployment claims, we’ve seen that every single day counts in this pandemic – that’s why Republicans and President Trump were so adamant over the last two weeks about the need to not let these programs run out of money.

Painfully, Democrats took an ice cream break, while small businesses were left empty-handed. A pointless week-long shuttering of the Paycheck Protection Program.

As a member of President Trump’s bipartisan task force on reopening the economy, I am committed to ensuring there are resources and strategies in place for the widespread testing that our health and economic experts have said is needed to reopen the country. While I support the additional funding for health care related expenses, it should never have come at the expense of bankrupting more small businesses and throwing more people into the unemployment lines.