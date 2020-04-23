(Portland, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced that she will be lifting her order delaying non-urgent procedures for health care providers, as long as they can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness. Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.

“As anyone waiting for an elective surgery knows, ‘non-urgent’ does not mean ‘minor,’” said Governor Brown. “This is incredibly important medical care that we would not have told providers to delay if the threat of COVID-19 had not made it necessary.

“I would like to thank Oregonians for the sacrifices they have made during this crisis to ensure that our health care workers have the personal protective equipment they need to treat COVID-19 patients. Lifting this order will allow our health care system to get up and running again, with appropriate safeguards in place, so that Oregonians can get health care treatment without delay.”

Governor Brown, Dr. Dana Hargunani of the Oregon Health Authority, and Dr. Bruce Goldberg of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel will be holding a press availability by teleconference at 10:30 am, Thursday, April 23 to answer questions from the media.